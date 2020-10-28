Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) PT Raised to $18.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BLMN. Bank of America upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

Shares of BLMN opened at $14.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $24.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.20. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 345,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 21,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after acquiring an additional 140,168 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 44.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 77,898 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 72,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

