Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) PT Raised to $22.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BLMN. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.44.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $14.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.53. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.68%. The business had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3,082.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,019,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,870,000 after purchasing an additional 987,624 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 251.5% during the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 606,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,463,000 after buying an additional 433,790 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 57.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,143,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after buying an additional 417,712 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 36.5% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,233,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,153,000 after acquiring an additional 330,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter worth about $3,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.