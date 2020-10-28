BorgWarner (BWA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect BorgWarner to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. BorgWarner has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.33. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect BorgWarner to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BWA opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BWA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays lowered BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.53.

In other BorgWarner news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $2,685,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,811.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Craig Aaron sold 4,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $194,995.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,971 shares in the company, valued at $467,913.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,572 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,716. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

