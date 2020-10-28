Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, an increase of 1,472.4% from the September 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 45.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BORUF opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.77. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $10.41.

About Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company operates a football club in Dortmund under the SIGNAL IDUNA PARK name, including a professional football squad. It also sells merchandise; conducts stadium tours, sports travel, conferences, trips, and various other events; provides arrangements for event staffing services, and hotel and car hire bookings; offers travel services by air, ship, and rail, as well as travel agency services; and markets TV broadcast rights.

