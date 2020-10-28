Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Trading Down 6.5%

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL)’s stock price was down 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 2,071,509 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 6,691,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BOXL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boxlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Boxlight from $2.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Boxlight from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, National Securities upped their price objective on Boxlight from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $73.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 4.12.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 million. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 172.34% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boxlight Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Boxlight by 2,118.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33,348 shares during the period. 3.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

