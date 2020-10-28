BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BPMP. Barclays upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of BP Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. BP Midstream Partners has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.70.

NYSE BPMP opened at $10.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82. BP Midstream Partners has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $17.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.31.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 133.28% and a return on equity of 73.28%. The business had revenue of $30.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.81%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.97%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 9,906 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,053,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,967,000 after buying an additional 1,004,975 shares during the last quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 16,726 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 12,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.03% of the company’s stock.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

