Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Issues Q2 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.40-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.44.

EAT opened at $43.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.54. Brinker International has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $50.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.00.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $563.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.03 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Brinker International from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. OTR Global upgraded Brinker International to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Brinker International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Brinker International from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Brinker International from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $476,007.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,392,749.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles A. Lousignont sold 3,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $116,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,618.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,766 shares of company stock worth $3,765,469 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

