Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.47. Brinker International also updated its Q2 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.40-0.60 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EAT shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brinker International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Brinker International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Brinker International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $43.21 on Wednesday. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $50.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day moving average of $31.00.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.59. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $563.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.03 million. On average, analysts predict that Brinker International will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $476,007.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,392,749.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles A. Lousignont sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $310,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,766 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,469 over the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

