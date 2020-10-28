Brokerages Expect Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) will post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Profound Medicl’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Profound Medicl posted earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Profound Medicl will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Profound Medicl.

Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PROF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Profound Medicl from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Profound Medicl from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Profound Medicl in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Profound Medicl in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Profound Medicl in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Shares of NYSE:PROF opened at $17.85 on Friday. Profound Medicl has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Profound Medicl by 48.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 166,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 53,937 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Profound Medicl in the second quarter valued at $329,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Profound Medicl by 17.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Profound Medicl by 3.5% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 895,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 29,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Profound Medicl in the second quarter valued at $1,097,000.

Profound Medicl Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures in Canada, Germany, and Finland. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids and nerves, and palliative pain treatment for patients with metastatic bone disease.

