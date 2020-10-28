Brokerages Set Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) PT at $20.67

Shares of Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GWB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Great Western Bancorp from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson raised Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Western Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Great Western Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Great Western Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of GWB opened at $14.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $784.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.19. Great Western Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $36.62.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $108.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.15 million. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 120.07% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, Director James Brannen acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $62,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter Robert Chapman acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $44,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,016.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 30,120 shares of company stock valued at $384,894 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Great Western Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 154,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Great Western Bancorp by 11.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Great Western Bancorp by 70.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 10,560 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Great Western Bancorp by 68.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 53,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Great Western Bancorp by 4.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 447,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 19,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

