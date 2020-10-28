Brokerages Set Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) Price Target at $49.50

Shares of Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

A number of analysts have commented on REPL shares. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Replimune Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of REPL stock opened at $44.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.33. Replimune Group has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $47.96. The company has a current ratio of 22.54, a quick ratio of 22.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 3.23.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Equities research analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $526,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Love sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $351,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,042,488 shares in the company, valued at $24,435,918.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,013,250. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 28.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

