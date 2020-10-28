Brokers Issue Forecasts for CVB Financial Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CVB Financial in a report released on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on CVB Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average of $18.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVB Financial has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $22.22.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 36.90%. The company had revenue of $116.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. CVB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 54,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.65%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.