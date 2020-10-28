Brokers Issue Forecasts for FirstGroup plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FGROY)

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FirstGroup in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Lane anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FirstGroup’s FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get FirstGroup alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FGROY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Friday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised FirstGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. HSBC cut FirstGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:FGROY opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.63. The stock has a market cap of $765.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.38. FirstGroup has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.78.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.