Brokers Issue Forecasts for Mercer International Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Mercer International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.28). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mercer International’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MERC. TD Securities dropped their target price on Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. CIBC upgraded Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercer International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC opened at $6.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $401.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.98. Mercer International has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $13.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.86.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mercer International stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,703 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Mercer International worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 28th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -325.00%.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

