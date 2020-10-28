Brokers Issue Forecasts for Penske Automotive Group, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin anticipates that the company will earn $7.08 per share for the year.

PAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Northcoast Research cut Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.70.

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $53.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $58.12. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.87.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $1.28. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 80.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 8,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $445,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,111.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Barr sold 10,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $489,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,871.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

