Brokers Offer Predictions for Banc of California Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Banc of California in a report released on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock.

BANC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Banc of California from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

BANC opened at $11.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.47, a PEG ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.92. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Banc of California had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Banc of California’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 4.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 199,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 20.3% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 85,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Banc of California by 70.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Banc of California by 4.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 12,899 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

