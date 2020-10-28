Brokers Offer Predictions for Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Boston Private Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Boston Private Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

BPFH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine cut Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.13.

NASDAQ:BPFH opened at $6.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $507.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average is $6.41. Boston Private Financial has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $13.08.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 11.0% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 19,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 20,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 548,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.