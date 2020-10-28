Brokers Offer Predictions for Fifth Third Bancorp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.55.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FITB. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.65. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $31.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.01.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 21,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 37.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.