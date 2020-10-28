Brokers Set Expectations for Dover Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Dover in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.01. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Dover’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $111.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. Dover has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $120.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Dover by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $56,748.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $290,821.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

