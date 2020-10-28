Brokers Set Expectations for IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO)’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) in a research report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Desjardins analyst A. Breichmanas anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter.

IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The mining company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$394.62 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IMG. CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cormark lifted their price target on IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) from C$8.25 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) stock opened at C$5.21 on Monday. IAMGOLD Co. has a one year low of C$2.00 and a one year high of C$7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.98, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

