Brokers Set Expectations for Sonoco Products’ FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Sonoco Products in a report issued on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $3.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.27. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Argus lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

NYSE:SON opened at $50.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $37.30 and a 52-week high of $62.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.75.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

In related news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $309,808.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,386.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,074,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,485,000 after purchasing an additional 82,333 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,324,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,237,000 after buying an additional 397,025 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 663,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,864,000 after acquiring an additional 204,910 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 546,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,895,000 after acquiring an additional 208,247 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.