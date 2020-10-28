Brokers Set Expectations for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for The Greenbrier Companies in a research note issued on Sunday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Greenbrier Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Get The Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GBX. Stephens upped their price target on The Greenbrier Companies from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Greenbrier Companies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, 140166 raised The Greenbrier Companies from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

GBX opened at $29.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $962.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.52 and a 200-day moving average of $24.71. The Greenbrier Companies has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.14). The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,102,000 after purchasing an additional 36,682 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 4,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $132,096.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,946.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $293,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,083 shares of company stock valued at $487,532. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.