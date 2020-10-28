Brokers Set Expectations for Tractor Supply’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $6.71 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.35. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.44 EPS.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.15.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $134.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.57. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $63.89 and a one year high of $157.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40.

In related news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $17,863,673.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,961,502.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 6,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,068,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,825 shares of company stock worth $24,535,604 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Truewealth LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.