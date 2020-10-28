Brookfield Asset Management Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,703 put options on the company. This is an increase of 5,098% compared to the average volume of 52 put options.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Ati Investment Parent, Llc sold 47,625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,047,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 2,129,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,946,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAM. Scotiabank raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $42.50 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.85.

BAM stock opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $45.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.33. The stock has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 67.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

