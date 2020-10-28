BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

BCUCY opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.65.

Several brokerages have commented on BCUCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR in a research report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR Company Profile

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells clothing and accessories in Italy, Europe, North America, Greater China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including knitwear, coats and jackets, top wear, dresses, shirts, trousers, skirts, travelwear, footwear, small leather goods, bags, and accessories; men's collection, such as knitwear, coats and jackets, blazers, suits, top wear, shirts, trousers, travelwear, footwear, bags, small leather goods, and accessories; and lifestyle products, such as dining, home studio, leisure time, and others.

