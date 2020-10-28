Brunswick (BC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.54. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $987.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Brunswick to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Brunswick alerts:

BC stock opened at $63.22 on Wednesday. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $73.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -252.88 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.58 and a 200 day moving average of $58.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.17%.

BC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CL King lifted their target price on Brunswick from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, September 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brunswick from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Brunswick from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

In related news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $243,714.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,011 shares in the company, valued at $846,495.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.