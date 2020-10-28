BTC Lite (BTCL) Market Cap Reaches $17,523.11

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded down 45.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. Over the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded down 52.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BTC Lite token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX. BTC Lite has a market cap of $17,523.11 and approximately $10.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00031652 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $551.63 or 0.04120735 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00028784 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00250126 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

BTC Lite Token Profile

BTC Lite is a token. It launched on November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org. The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite.

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

BTC Lite can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTC Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

