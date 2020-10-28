Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative return on equity of 33.53% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $40.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Build-A-Bear Workshop to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BBW opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.10.

In related news, major shareholder David Kanen sold 56,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $183,796.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,949.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

