Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $22.95

Shares of Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.95 and last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Buzzi Unicem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Buzzi Unicem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.62 and a 200-day moving average of $18.74.

Buzzi Unicem Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BZZUF)

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

