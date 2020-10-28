Bytecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $25.50 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $25.50 million and approximately $19,783.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.47 or 0.00976694 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002946 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 56.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000628 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000066 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

