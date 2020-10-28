Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Receives $153.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.38.

CCMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, CL King raised their target price on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

Get Cabot Microelectronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP opened at $142.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 1.22. Cabot Microelectronics has a 1 year low of $85.26 and a 1 year high of $174.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.06.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $274.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.90 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 20.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cabot Microelectronics will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Cabot Microelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

In related news, VP Colleen Elizabeth Mumford sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $178,358.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,555 shares in the company, valued at $431,539.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $1,453,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,433.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCMP. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 10.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 67.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics during the first quarter worth about $306,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 20.4% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 11.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers worldwide. The Electronic Materials segment provides CMP slurries, which are liquid solutions composed of high-purity deionized water, proprietary chemical additives, and engineered abrasives that chemically and mechanically interact with the surface material of the IC device at an atomic level; and CMP pads that are engineered polymeric materials designed to distribute and transport the slurry to the surface of the wafer and distribute it evenly across the wafer.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.