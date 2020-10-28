CAI International (CAI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect CAI International to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $75.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.10 million. CAI International had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 9.74%. On average, analysts expect CAI International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CAI International alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAI opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.16. The company has a market cap of $494.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.00 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. CAI International has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $31.68.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CAI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.