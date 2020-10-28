Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) PT Raised to $24.00 at B. Riley

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Camtek from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Camtek presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.94. The company has a market capitalization of $715.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Camtek had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 12.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Camtek will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Camtek by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 48,538 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Camtek by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 96,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. 29.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

