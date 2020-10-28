Canaccord Genuity Increases Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Price Target to $8.00

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Neuronetics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

STIM opened at $5.40 on Monday. Neuronetics has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.36. The company has a market cap of $101.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.55.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 63.77% and a negative return on equity of 82.79%. Analysts expect that Neuronetics will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 63.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 14,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neuronetics in the second quarter worth $77,000. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

