Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Trading Up 7.1% After Strong Earnings

Shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) were up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $17.76 and last traded at $17.62. Approximately 973,281 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 512,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Canon had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.51%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAJ. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Canon in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Canon by 66.5% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Canon in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Canon by 64.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Canon by 47.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.74.

Canon Company Profile (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

