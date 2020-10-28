Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Trading Down 6.1%

Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)’s stock price dropped 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.42 and last traded at $18.53. Approximately 5,169,942 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 6,266,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.

CGC has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra raised Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a current ratio of 8.18. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.70.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 439.18%. The company had revenue of $85.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.71 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Corp will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,719 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Canopy Growth by 229.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $32,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 9.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Company Profile (NYSE:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.