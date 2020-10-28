Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Upgraded to Overweight by Piper Sandler

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) was upgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $10.50. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of CBNK opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Capital Bancorp has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $15.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.56.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBNK. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 380,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 53,156 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 11,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services.

