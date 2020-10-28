Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires 11,251 Shares of Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF (BATS:DALT)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF (BATS:DALT) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,251 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of DALT opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.19.

