Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires 1,619 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,837,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,422,000 after buying an additional 2,374,301 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,135,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,834,000 after purchasing an additional 58,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 30.8% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 99,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 23,527 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:USMV opened at $63.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.15. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

