Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires 18,671 Shares of Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:AESR)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:AESR) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 234,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,671 shares during the quarter. Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF accounts for 2.3% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of AESR opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $11.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23.

