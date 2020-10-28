Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires 4,902 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Argus cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.35.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $56.53 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.31. The company has a market cap of $86.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

