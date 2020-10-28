Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires 4,902 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 135.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,902 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 57,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.5% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX stock opened at $56.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.31.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Vertical Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Argus downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.35.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.