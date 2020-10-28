Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires 60,890 Shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 228,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,890 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Acacia Research were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACTG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Acacia Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 67,449 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 19,942 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

Shares of Acacia Research stock opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $157.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.43. Acacia Research Co. has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $4.46.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 145.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Acacia Research from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

In other Acacia Research news, Director Maureen Oconnell purchased 11,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $43,583.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 125,444 shares in the company, valued at $474,178.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.