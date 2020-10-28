Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires 86 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 588.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the third quarter worth $162,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 307.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dynamic Software ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF stock opened at $131.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.09. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 1-year low of $70.36 and a 1-year high of $134.12.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.