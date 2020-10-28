Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires New Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGM. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 231.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 203.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $35,621.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $456,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,230.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,637 shares of company stock worth $1,129,321 over the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on MGM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

NYSE MGM opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.34. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day moving average is $18.68.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $289.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.57 million. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.28%. Research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

