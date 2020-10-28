Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires Shares of 1,363 Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,363 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Square by 123.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of SQ opened at $171.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.85 billion, a PE ratio of 275.84 and a beta of 2.68. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $193.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.40.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, Director Paul Deighton sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total value of $2,832,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $539,913.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,776 shares in the company, valued at $18,601,535.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 689,905 shares of company stock worth $112,143,728 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Square from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Square from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.93.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.