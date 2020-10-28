Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 87.5% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 546.4% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $115.42 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.03 and a 1-year high of $118.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.10.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

