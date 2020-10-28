Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.71. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.45 and a fifty-two week high of $108.56.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.