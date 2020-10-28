Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 457,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,457,077,000 after purchasing an additional 50,324 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 23,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 75.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.65.

