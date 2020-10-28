Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Buys 2,568 Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Inseego were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inseego in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inseego by 471.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Inseego by 85.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inseego by 46.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Inseego in the second quarter valued at $55,000. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Inseego from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inseego presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.16.

Inseego stock opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $915.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.74. Inseego Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $80.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Inseego Corp. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen M. Smith sold 12,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $179,407.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

